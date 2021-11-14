Kirsten Dunst reveals Spider-Man producer took her to get her teeth ‘fixed’, says pay disparity between her and Tobey Maguire was ‘extreme’

Actor Kirsten Dunst revealed in a new interview that she stood her ground and refused when a Spider-Man producer took her to get her teeth ‘fixed’. She also spoke about the massive pay disparity between her and star Tobey Maguire, which she didn’t think much about at the time. Dunst played Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s love interest Mary Jane Watson in three Spider-Man movies, directed by Sam Raimi.

Kirsten Dunst was 19, she told The Independent, when she realised what was happening as she pulled up in front of a dentist’s office. “I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,’” she said. “Also, Sofia loved my teeth,” she added, making a reference to Sofia Coppola, the director of her breakout film The Virgin Suicides, and her mentor in the film industry.

Dunst said that Coppola, the daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, gave her the ‘confidence’ that helped her deal with ‘a lot of other things’. Had it been a male director complimenting her looks, she said, it would have been ‘totally different’.

The actor, who will soon appear in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and her partner Jesse Plemons, also spoke about how little money she made for the first Spider-Man movie, as compared to Maguire. “The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme,” she said. “I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey (Maguire) is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and me.”

Dunst, like Maguire, is reportedly reprising her role for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The original Spider-Man trilogy, released between 2002 and 2007, made approximately $2.4 billion worldwide. The series has since been rebooted twice, with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland taking over as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Shailene Woodley was cast as Mary Jane in the Garfield films, but her role was axed.