Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons tie the knot after dating for six years

After being together for six years, Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst and her long-time partner, actor Jesse Plemons tied the knot last week. The couple has two kids together. Kirsten and Jesse met on the set of the Fargo in 2015.

As reported by Page Six, the actors got married at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica. “I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given,” Dunst’s representative told the publication.

During an interview with The New York Times, Kirsten opened up about Jesse Plemons. She said, “We were two people who worked very similarly, and it felt like a soulmate. I knew he would be in my life forever.”

Kirsten had previously told the Los Angeles Times that although they call each other husband and wife, they hadn’t gotten married yet and hadn’t even planned the wedding. “We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” she said in February, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks on the way to the altar. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Kirsten and Jesse have two kids – Ennis Howard, who is 4, and 14-month-old, James Robert.