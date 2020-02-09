Kirk Douglas laid to rest; Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones attend funeral

An old photo featuring Kirk Douglas with his son and actor Michael Douglas (Photo: AP Images). An old photo featuring Kirk Douglas with his son and actor Michael Douglas (Photo: AP Images).

Veteran actor and Hollywood’s Golden Era icon Kirk Douglas was honoured in a private funeral service here in presence of his son, actor Michael Douglas, daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones and wife Anne Buydens.

The Spartacus star was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park, reported USA Today.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was also spotted at the funeral along with Douglas’ other two sons Peter and Joel.

The actor passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday.

Also read | He was Spartacus

A decorated artiste, Douglas appeared in over 92 films and won many honours including the highest award that can be given to a US civilian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 1968 Golden Globes.

Nominated three times for the best actor Oscar, Douglas received the Honorary Award for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community in 1996.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.