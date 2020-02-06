Kirk Douglas dies at 103: Steven Spielberg, Danny DeVito and others pay tribute

Many celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects to Kirk Douglas. Many celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects to Kirk Douglas.

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday. He was 103. The news of his demise was shared by his son and actor Michael Douglas on Instagram.

Remembering his late father, Michael Douglas wrote, “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added.

He ended his long note with the words, “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas”

Not just Michael Douglas, other celebrities also remembered the Spartacus actor fondly. They took to social media to pay their last respects to Kirk Douglas.

Steven Spielberg, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, said, “Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honoured to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Danny DeVito posted on Twitter, “Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man.”

Michael Douglas’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones also paid a tribute to her father-in-law as she wrote on Instagram, “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

Actor Rob Reiner tweeted, “Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family.”

“Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He will also be remembered for putting his career on the line by defying the Hollywood Blacklist, hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus,” Mark Hamill said via Twitter.

Here’s how other celebrities paid tribute to Kirk Douglas:

Bryan Adams: “RIP #kirkdouglas I remember him walking into a lift in NYC, I was 21. After a few moments he looked up at me and said “how’s school son?” I said “good sir”. (I couldn’t tell him I never finished school.) What a moment, what a total legend he was.”

Bette Midler: “Goodbye to a great actor, a great and generous human being. #KirkDouglas has died today at 103. He created iconic roles that will live forever, and with his wife, Anne, gave away over 100 million dollars through his family foundation. What a huge soul. Good night, sweet Prince.”

Kristy Swanson: “An incredible beautiful life! Rest In Love #KirkDouglas”

Ed Asner: “I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas”

Mitzi Gaynor: “Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas”

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

“I love you Spartacus, like the father I never had.” Antoninus

I did have a father and he LOVED you as the world loved you. Your Passion.Talent. Politics. Family. Art. Strength. I grew up with the Douglas boys. My love to Anne and all his family from mine. pic.twitter.com/nPlZIFQ7DW — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 6, 2020

We lost another one way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

Wilson Cruz: “What a long and important life, well lived. #RIP #KirkDouglas”

William Shatner: “Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!”

