Kingsman prequel titled The King’s Man

The prequel of action spy comedy franchise Kingsman is titled The King’s Man, Disney has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fox film is slated to be released on February 14, 2020.

Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson are the new entrants to the cast of the film, to be helmed by returning director Matthew Vaughn.

The studio made the announcement on Wednesday at its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona.

Next year, we go back to where it all began. Meet The King’s Man, in theatres February 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ud05S4Z3pR — The King’s Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 19, 2019

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney, reads: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in ‘The King’s Man’…”

The first two films in the series — Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) — featured Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.