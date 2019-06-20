Kingsman prequel titled The King’s Man

Toggle Menu
The prequel of action spy comedy franchise Kingsman is titled The King's Man. Disney studio made the announcement on Wednesday at its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona.

Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man, is slated to be released on February 14, 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fox film is slated to be released on February 14, 2020.

Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson are the new entrants to the cast of the film, to be helmed by returning director Matthew Vaughn.

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney, reads: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in ‘The King’s Man’…”

The first two films in the series — Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) — featured Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

