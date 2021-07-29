King Richard trailer: Will Smith plays ambitious, inspiring dad to Venus and Serena Williams, watch

The trailer of King Richard, featuring Will Smith has just been released. The biopic follows the journey of tennis prodigies Venus and Serena Williams and the efforts of their father Richard, which were instrumental in ensuring that his daughters become the tennis stars they are today. Will Smith plays the role of Richard in the film.

Hollywood star Will Smith seems promising as the unwavering, determined Richard, who is willing to bear all kinds of hardships to see his talented daughters shine. He is seen instilling within them a deep sense of confidence about their abilities, which reflects in their game. While sport dramas are known to resort to the same tropes when telling an inspirational story, King Richard appears to have a fresh sense of perspective.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.”

King Richard will release in US theatres on November 19.