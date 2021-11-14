King Richard review roundup: This ‘stirring and heart-warming’ biopic features a ‘towering turn’ from Will Smith

The reviews for the upcoming biopic King Richard are here. Thus far, the Reinaldo Marcus Green directorial film has evoked a highly positive critical reception. The film stars Will Smith in the titular lead role of Richard Williams, American tennis coach, and father of global tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directs a script written by Zach Baylin. The reviews commend the film’s direction and script, but most have singled out Will Smith’s performance for praise, calling it the best work of his career.

Starring Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal, King Richard has scored 91 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling — and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said in his review, “A strong, confident picture with winning performances from Sidney and Singleton.”

The Daily Telegraph (UK)’s Robbie Collin said that the film expects you to play along with “its fudges and elisions” the story is still “momentous as the Williams sisters’ own achievements – which, in a genre that naturally tacks towards cliché, is no mean feat.”

The Times’ Kevin Maher called Smith’s performance a “towering turn” and “one of the year’s great screen performances, defines nearly every frame of this film.”

Empire Magazine’s Alex Godfrey wrote, “As stirring and heart-warming as you’d like, this is a hugely touching family opus. It’s nothing revolutionary, but it’s straight from the heart and gets you in the gut.”

Slant Magazine’s Derek Smith was less impressed. She wrote, “Rarely has a film used its foreknowledge of a happy ending as a reason to remain so uncritical and incurious of its central subject.”

King Richard is scheduled to be released on November 26.