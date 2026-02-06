Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Kim Kardashian says she will ‘always be family’ with Kanye West, months after blaming him for health struggles
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021, seven years and four children later.
Even though it’s been six years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce and five since they have been legally divorced, they keep making headlines together. While the usual news is about one party attacking the other, this time Kim seems to be taking the high road. During a recent interview, she addressed her relationship with Kanye, the father of her four children, and said that the two still are a family, despite everything.
The television personality appeared in an interview with Complex, and Kanye’s mention came while she was talking about promoting her Yeezy boots. When asked about the nature of the relationship she has with Kanye, and Kim said, “We’ll always be family. We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.” Coming back to promoting a product of Kanye’s footwear brand, Kim said that she had “shout them out”.
Most of the couple’s fans would be glad that everything is taking an amicable turn. It’s important to point out that just a few months ago, Kim Kardashian was blaming her relationship with Kanye West for her health problems. When the teaser for the seventh season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released, Kim could be heard talking about a brain aneurysm that had developed.
Then in the first episode of the show, Kim claims that her relationship with Kanye and the stress revolving around it was one of the reasons behind her health problems. She also mentioned that his cirrhosis used to “flare up” whenever she was with him. The celebrity even talked about how she felt like she was going through Stockholm Syndrome while spending time with him. So, Kim’s aforementioned comments are definitely surprising, or maybe things are getting better since Kanye’s apology.
Recently, Kanye West released a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, where he claimed that a misdiagnosed brain injury caused him to develop bipolar disorder. He said, “I lost touch with reality. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognisable. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type 1 is the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that lead to poor judgement and reckless behaviour that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience.”
On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has been romantically linked to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who was famously a friend of Kanye West in the past.
