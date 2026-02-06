Kim Kardashian says she will ‘always be family’ with Kanye West, months after blaming him for health struggles

Even though it’s been six years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce and five since they have been legally divorced, they keep making headlines together. While the usual news is about one party attacking the other, this time Kim seems to be taking the high road. During a recent interview, she addressed her relationship with Kanye, the father of her four children, and said that the two still are a family, despite everything.

The television personality appeared in an interview with Complex, and Kanye’s mention came while she was talking about promoting her Yeezy boots. When asked about the nature of the relationship she has with Kanye, and Kim said, “We’ll always be family. We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.” Coming back to promoting a product of Kanye’s footwear brand, Kim said that she had “shout them out”.