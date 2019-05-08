Kim Kardashian’s prison reform documentary gets a go ahead from Oxygen Media

Toggle Menu
Oxygen Media's two-hour documentary project has the working title, Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project. It comes after her disclosure that she's studying to be a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian West documentary
The two-hour documentary will capture Kardashian West’s efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused of crimes. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West’s efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It’s a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.

Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated “personal resources” to the cause of reform.

