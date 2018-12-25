Kim Kardashian on her battle with psoriasis: I’ve never seen it like this before

American model, socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian’s recent tweet about psoriasis has taken over the internet. Kim, who has psoriasis–an autoimmune skin condition where the life cycle of skin speeds up and causes irritable and patchy rashes, tweeted to her followers asking for help, claiming the skin condition has taken over her body.

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point,” Kim’s tweet read.

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

“It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!” the tweet further read.

The tweet came post the TV star shared a Christmas holiday card on social media. But Kim hasn’t let psoriasis come in the way of festive spirit as she has been sharing updates about how the Kardashians are planning to ring in the holiday season.

This is not the first time that Kim has shared her battle with psoriasis on a social media platform. Not too long ago, the socialite had spoken about the increasing irritation that the skin condition is causing her in a video for Vogue.

During a makeup tutorial for Vogue, Kim gave the camera a sneak-peek at how psoriasis has left marks on her cheeks. “You can see I have psoriasis on my face…It’s coming on my face. Whoever is stressing me the f*** out needs to leave me alone,” the model said.