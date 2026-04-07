Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton are now Instagram official as F1 driver takes her for a drive, she calls it ‘insane’. Watch

After much conversation and speculation, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their relationship Instagram official. The F1 champion shared a high-octane driving video and, while fans are used to seeing Lewis go at lightning speed in a racing car, they, for the first time, saw Kim Kardashian sitting beside him during the stunt.

Hamilton shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,”. Lewis was in Tokyo, and the video shows him driving through the city. The video captures him spinning in a red Ferrari, while Kardashian is seen sitting beside him. The reality TV star is all smiles as she enjoys the thrilling ride. The video ends with Kardashian saying, “That is sick! That’s insane!”