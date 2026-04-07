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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton are now Instagram official as F1 driver takes her for a drive, she calls it ‘insane’. Watch
Lewis Hamilton shared a high-octane driving video with Kim Kardashian sitting beside him during the stunt.
After much conversation and speculation, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their relationship Instagram official. The F1 champion shared a high-octane driving video and, while fans are used to seeing Lewis go at lightning speed in a racing car, they, for the first time, saw Kim Kardashian sitting beside him during the stunt.
Hamilton shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,”. Lewis was in Tokyo, and the video shows him driving through the city. The video captures him spinning in a red Ferrari, while Kardashian is seen sitting beside him. The reality TV star is all smiles as she enjoys the thrilling ride. The video ends with Kardashian saying, “That is sick! That’s insane!”
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Lewis was in Japan last month for the Japanese Grand Prix, where Kim accompanied him. They were joined by her four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Kim’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian, along with her kids Tatum and True, also vacationed with the couple. The two were also reportedly holding hands during their Tokyo holiday.
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A source told People about the couple’s relationship, “He’s just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim’s very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”
Lewis and Kim have been linked since late last year. They were first rumoured to be dating in January and have been spotted across multiple global destinations since then, including London, Paris, and Japan. They were seen outside a hotel in Paris in early February. They also made their first public appearance together at Super Bowl in the same month. The couple also went on a holiday in Arizona and were spotted at Lake Powell in early March.