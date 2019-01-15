Toggle Menu
Kim Kardashian confirms she is expecting fourth child with Kanyehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-fourth-child-surrogacy-5539102/

Kim Kardashian confirms she is expecting fourth child with Kanye

Kim Kardashian revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she is expecting her fourth child via surrogacy. She said she let the secret out when she got "drunk" at their Christmas Eve party.

kim kardashian and kanye west
Kim Kardashian confirmed that she is having a fourth child with Kanye West. (Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian has officially confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate.

Earlier this month, People magazine had confirmed that the couple are set to welcome a baby but they were yet to comment on the news.

Kardashian, however, spilled the beans on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live when she appeared on the show with sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

When Cohen asked whether they were working on having another baby, she confirmed saying, “We are.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she let the secret out when she got “drunk” at their Christmas Eve party.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she said.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur also verified that it’s a boy.

Citing multiple sources, Us Weekly had claimed the fourth child is a male, who is due in “very early May”.

The couple’s third child, daughter Chicago turned one on Tuesday, was also born through surrogacy.

Advertising

Kardashian and West, 41, are also parents to eldest daughter North, five-and-a-half years and son Saint, three.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Why Cheat India actor Shreya: Allegations against Soumik Sen were shocking
2 Makar Sankranthi and Pongal 2019: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan wish their fans
3 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Ishq Mitha: Anil and Sonam Kapoor rock the dance floor in the 'wedding song of the year'