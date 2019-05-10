Toggle Menu
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome fourth child

The new baby is Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s second son after Saint. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West on Friday welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kim took to Twitter to share the news, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” A spokeswoman said in an email, “They are not sharing any additional details at this time.”

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who is a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple’s second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kim Kardashian West disclosed she is studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

