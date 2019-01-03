Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly expecting fourth child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to welcome their fourth child, via surrogate. People magazine has confirmed the news.

The couple’s third child, daughter Chicago turns one this month, was also born through surrogacy. Citing multiple sources, Us Weekly claimed the fourth child is a boy, who is due in “very early May”.

Kardashian, 38, has been vocal about expanding her family and her difficulties in past pregnancies. The difficulties she faced during her pregnancies were well documented on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The couple are also parents to eldest daughter North, five-and-a-half years and son Saint, three.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, gave birth to her daughter True in 2018. Kylie Jenner had a baby daughter Stormi in February 2018 with boyfriend Travis Scott. In the Christams photo that Kim tweeted in December, the sisters posed with their children. The photo also included Kourtney Kardashian with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The reality TV star and West, 41, are yet to comment on the news.

