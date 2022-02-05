Kim Kardashian makes rare public statement against Kanye West, hits back at him for meddling in their daughter North West’s TikTok use

Kim Kardashian has hit back at her estranged husband Kanye West‘s comments about their daughter North West’s social media privileges. “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” wrote West, who goes by the moniker “Ye”, in a screengrab posted on his Instagram account.

Kardashian didn’t take kindly to West’s “negative” viewpoints which she believes is only to “manipulate our situation,” amid their ongoing separation. She filed for divorce last year.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” wrote Kardashian in an Instagram story.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” the statement continued. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian publicly reprimanded North last year for going live on TikTok without her permission.

She went on to say in her statement, “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the statement continued. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021. North is the eldest of their four children.