Kim Kardashian gets the ‘gift of a lifetime’

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday on October 21. (Photo: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian has been given the “gift of a lifetime.” Her husband and rapper Kanye West gave her a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian as a gift on her 40th birthday.

Kim, who celebrated her birthday on October 21, called the hologram the “most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.” The reality TV star added that she and other family members watched the hologram several times and were overcome with emotion.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kim Kardashian wrote, “Hologram from Heaven. For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨.”

Kim’s father Robert Kardashian died in 2003 at the age of 59 due to esophageal cancer.

