Kim Kardashian reveals her first kiss with boyfriend Pete Davidson was on SNL during Aladdin sketch. Watch

The Kardashians are back on their new show for Hulu, which will be available to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The family, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kris Jenner were on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. On the show, Jimmy quizzed Kim about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The relationship rumours around the two started after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live back in October 2021.

In a sketch on the show, Kim played Jasmine and Pete played Aladdin and the two shared a kiss on screen, which Kim has now revealed was their first kiss. When Jimmy asked if she owns the rug they were sitting on, Kim shared that Pete gifted her all the paraphernalia used in the sketch for Valentine’s Day. “Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” she said.

Kourtney, who pretend-married Travis Barker in Las Vegas a few days ago, was also quizzed about her ‘wedding’. To which, the reality star replied that they wanted to get married for real but it was late into the night so they could not get it registered. Travis and Kourtney got engaged last year as he proposed to her on a beach.

The Kardashians promises to bring back the drama that the reality show family is known for. Hulu earlier released the promo, which is now also available on Disney+ Hotstar’s YouTube channel, which shows that Kim will be addressing her recent controversy with ex-husband Kanye West on the show. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who co-parents their four children, will also be a part of the show. Scott has been a part of the Kardashian family reality shows since the beginning. Even though Kourtney and Scott broke up after a long on-again-off-again relationship, the two have found peace and call each other family.

The Kardashians is set to stream soon.