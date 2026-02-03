Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton, a friend of Kanye West? Duo spotted sneaking in a romantic getaway in UK

American model Kim Kardashian and British seven-time Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours when the two were recently spotted sneaking in a romantic getaway at the closely guarded Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds of the UK countryside this past weekend. They availed the luxury services available at the venue — from taking a couple’s spa session to enjoying an intimate dinner in their room.

Kim flew into the country in her private jet, as Hamilton arrived in a chopper an hour later. Kim’s car was escorted by another, which was reserved only for her luggage, even for a weekend getaway. When both arrived at the Estelle Manor, Kim was sneaked into the property, flanked by two security guards. They remained at the door to guard Kim and Hamilton’s romantic getaway.

After enjoying their time at the property, they checked out at 11 am the next morning. While Hamilton took the front gate, Kim was made to sneak out from a side exit. “You couldn’t miss it was her — she had about eight suitcases with her which had her name embossed on the side,” an eyewitness told The Sun. Kim and Hamilton then left together in a car, along with their respective bodyguards.

While it’s not known when exactly Kim and Hamilton began dating, they go back a long way. In fact, Hamilton is believed to be, or at least was, closer to Kim’s ex-husband and rapper Kanye West. In a memorable moment from the GQ Awards in 2014, Kim and Kanye, then married, posed together with Hamilton and his then-partner, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Kanye and Hamilton struck a friendship there, so much so that the latter was also a part of Kanye’s Easter celebration with his family, including Kim. Hamilton, all praise for Kanye’s honestly, famously said then, “He’s outspoken, to say the least. I love that. He’s electrifying in everything he does. I wish I could be that outspoken, I really do. But I’m signed to brands that have an idealistic image they wish to be connected with, so I need to be careful.”

Even after her split from Kanye in 2021, Kim continued to be friends with Hamilton. He shared a picture of them posing together with their awards at the Wall Street Journal’s innovator awards that year. “It’s such an honour to be recognised amongst a group of such remarkable talent,” he wrote along with the picture.

Hamilton, who dated Nicole from 2007 till 2015, has also been in a relationship with singer Rita Ora. Meanwhile, Kardashian may have had brief relationships since her divorce, but has maintained that she’d be open to dating only after completing her law degree. In her manifestation list in 2024, she spelled out the qualities she was looking for in a man: “Good morals and values. A calm person, dependable. Takes accountability, that is my number one thing.”