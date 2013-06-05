Kim Kardashian cheated on Reggie Bush with Kanye West

Myla Sinajaj,a key witness in Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ divorce proceedings,has accused the reality TV star of cheating NFL player Reggie Bush with her current boyfriend Kanye West.

Sinajaj accused that Kardashian had allegedly brought West into her hotel room when she was still dating Bush,reported Ace Showbiz.

“There is so much more that I know and had to be quiet about but I ain’t working at the hotel no more! My advice to Kanye is ‘if they cheat with you,they cheat on you.’ Remember that,” Sinajaj,who worked in the same hotel,posted on Twitter.

Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with West and is scheduled to deliver the child in July.

She also included a picture of a cheque she received from Kardashian’s lawyer as a “witness/travel” payment in the divorce proceedings in one of her Twitter posts.

Amber Rose,West’s ex-girlfriend,had earlier said that Kardashian was behind her broken relationship with the rapper.

“Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together. She’s a homewrecker! They were both cheating. They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other,” Rose had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App