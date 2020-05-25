Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

Kim Kardashian celebrates anniversary with Kanye West: ‘Forever to go’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in Florence, Italy.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: May 25, 2020 3:21:38 pm
Kim Kardashian Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. (Photo: Reuters)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star marked the occasion on social media on Sunday by sharing a few pictures with West.

“6 years down; forever to go. Until the end,” she captioned the photographs.

View this post on Instagram

6 years down; forever to go Until the end

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in Florence, Italy.

The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Natasa Stankovic, Priyanka Chopra, Shriya Saran and others
Celebrity social media photos: Natasa Stankovic, Priyanka Chopra, Shriya Saran and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement