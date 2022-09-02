scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian asks Kanye West to ‘please stop’ after the rapper goes on a social media rant

Kanye West took to social media to rant against ex-wife Kim Kardashian's parenting style.

Kanye West, Kim KardashianKanye West and Kim Kardashian separated in 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West, who has been not been very active on social media for a while now, took to his Instagram and shared many screenshots from his recent conversations with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye also shared many posts where he criticised Kim’s parenting, spoke about his porn addiction and called Hollywood a “giant brothel.” The posts have since been deleted.

The argument seems to have started after Kanye raised an objection to the school that their kids are attending. His suggestion being that instead of studying at an elite private school, they should be studying at Donda Academy, the school that was started by Kanye in 2021. After Kim texted him to “please stop,” Kanye said that she was trying to be the decision maker because she is “half-white.” “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes,” he wrote.

Kanye’s social media rant continued as he spoke about his porn addiction and how it “destroyed” his family. Referring to his daughters North and Chicago, he wrote, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do.” He continued, “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

In another post he shared, Kim had shared a message from her mother Kris Jenner which read, “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.” To this he replied, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

This is not the first time that Kanye has shared his text exchanges with Kim on social media. After the couple separated and Kim started dating Pete Davidson, the rapper made his displeasure about it clear and shared screenshots of text exchanges between him and Pete, and Kim on social media.

In 2020, when the couple was still married, Kim had spoken up about Kanye’s alleged bipolar disorder. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote at the time.

Kanye and Kim got married in 2014 and are parents to four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The couple separated in 2021. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.

