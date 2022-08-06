Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after dating for nine months

August 6, 2022 9:08:15 am
Reality TV star and business magnate Kim Kardashian and her actor-comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson have reportedly parted ways. As per an E! report, the two have decided to end their relationship of nine months, but remain friends.
A source close to the couple told the news portal that the reason for Kim and Pete’s break up is the “long-distance dynamic and their demanding work schedules”.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kim had made her relationship with Davidson Instagram official in March this year. She had posted a few love-soaked photos with the actor-comedian after the two were spotted together on numerous occasions.
According to reports, while Kim and Pete began dating in 2021, they have known each other for many years. They were often spotted going out together and in February this year, Pete referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the first time publicly during an interview with People magazine.
Subscriber Only Stories
Both celebrities have always made headlines for their personal lives. Kim filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West after six years of marriage. They have four children—two daughters and two sons in 2021.
The comedian was previously in relationships with singer Ariana Grande, and actors Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margeret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor. He was one of the youngest-ever cast members on SNL, while Kim’s net worth shot up to over $1 billion last year after she sold a stake in her cosmetics brand to Coty.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber’s mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boy friend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Culinary Capital: Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Delhi govt plans to open premium liquor vends in posh areas, malls, big markets
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Charged for fraud, BJP leader Pravin Darekar now Mumbai district central co-op bank president
Detect dummy IED, get a reward: Delhi Police bid to incentivise alert citizens
US appeals court says artificial intelligence can’t be patent inventor
While You Were Asleep: Hima fails to qualify for women’s 200m final, India beat England to enter final in men’s lawn bowls, Pallikal-Ghosal book semis berth
Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized at Chennai airport
Daily briefing: Eye on inflation, RBI goes for 3rd rate hike this year; A lost and found Mumbai story
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to give priority to locals in NLC recruitment
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’ during struggle: ‘Today SRK has employed me for his film’
Darlings, Thirteen Lives, Prey: Top shows, films to watch this weekend