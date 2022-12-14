scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Killer Vacation: Jason Momoa and John Cena join hands for upcoming rowdy-action comedy

Warner Bros. has recruited actors Jason Momoa and John Cena for the feature project Killer Vacation. The plot details of the film are currently under wraps.

Jason Momoa and John CenaJason Momoa and John Cena will next be seen in Fast and the Furious franchise finale films. (Photos: prideofgypsies/Instagram, JohnCena/Twitter)
Gear up everyone, as our muscle-bound heroes are joining hands for this new project! Yes, you read it right… Jason Momoa and John Cena are all in to star in the rowdy new action comedy Killer Vacation.

As per a report by Variety, a US-based news outlet, Warner Bros. has recruited the musclebound actors for the feature project, plot details for which are currently under wraps. The two were looking to take their on-screen chemistry to another movie when they met on the set of the upcoming Fast and the Furious franchise finales, according to the sources of Variety.

According to Variety, people who were familiar with the project compared it to entertaining, exciting adventures like True Lies. Mark and Brian Gunn wrote the Killer script, and John Rickard and Peter Safran will be in charge of making the movie. Prior to Safran taking over at WB’s DC Films Unit with James Gunn, the film was packaged and put up within the studio.

Given that he has played Aquaman in multiple movies, Momoa is undoubtedly a crucial part of DC. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he will play the King of Atlantis once more. Momoa recently appeared in Dune, another film from Warner Bros. Safran worked as a producer on Aquaman.

Cena appeared in The Suicide Squad and its HBO Max offshoot, Peacemaker. Gunn created the character for Cena and later came up with the idea for the spinoff, and Safran and Gunn were deeply involved with everything Peacemaker. The upcoming American action-comedy Freelance, which is helmed by Taken’s Pierre Morel, will include Cena as the movie’s star. His Hulu original Vacation Friends was such a pandemic-era smash that the follow-up, Honeymoon Friends, is currently in production.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 12:57:58 pm
