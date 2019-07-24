Have been talking about Kill Bill 3 with Uma Thurman: Quentin Tarantino

Toggle Menu
Quentin Tarantino shared that Kill Bill 3 is still a possibility and he has talked about the same with the series star, Uma Thurman.

The original Kill Bill was released in 2003, which was followed by Kill Bill Volume 2 the next year. (Photo: Reuters)

Quentin Tarantino has teased that a third Kill Bill movie is still a possibility and he has talked about the same with the series star, Uma Thurman.

The original Kill Bill was released in 2003, which was followed by Kill Bill Volume 2 the next year.

“Uma and I have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth, I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week.

“If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill’,” Tarantino said during ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, when quizzed about the potential third part.

The director is currently awaiting the release of his ninth film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The film will be released in India on August 15.

