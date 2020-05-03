Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Avengers Endgame and Stranger Things win big

Here are the winners of Kids’ Choice Awards 2020. Here are the winners of Kids’ Choice Awards 2020.

The Kids’ Choice Awards for the year 2020, which were postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, were held through a virtual ceremony six weeks after they were supposed to be given out.

See the full list of winners:

Television:

Favorite kids TV Show: Henry Danger

Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite reality TV show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Film:

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2

Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Music:

Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite music group: BTS

Favorite song: “bad guy” –

Favorite music collaboration: “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Favorite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X

Favorite global music artist: Taylor Swift (North America)

Other categories:

Favorite male social star: David Dobrik

Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc

Favorite gamer: SSSniperWolf

Favorite video game: Minecraft

Favorite social music star: JoJo Siwa

Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan

Favorite male sports star: LeBron James

