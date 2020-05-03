Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Avengers Endgame and Stranger Things win big

The Kids’ Choice Awards for the year 2020, which were postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, were held through a virtual ceremony six weeks after they were supposed to be given out.
See the full list of winners:
Television:
Favorite kids TV Show: Henry Danger
Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite reality TV show: America’s Got Talent
Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Film:
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2
Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Music:
Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite music group: BTS
Favorite song: “bad guy” –
Favorite music collaboration: “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Favorite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X
Favorite global music artist: Taylor Swift (North America)
Other categories:
Favorite male social star: David Dobrik
Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc
Favorite gamer: SSSniperWolf
Favorite video game: Minecraft
Favorite social music star: JoJo Siwa
Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan
Favorite male sports star: LeBron James
