Kevin Spacey sued by masseur for sexual battery and assault

American actor Kevin Spacey is once again under fire after a lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court details the alleged sexual crimes the actor committed against a masseur in October 2016, according to a report by Variety. Spacey was dropped from the Netflix show House of Cards in 2017 after the first set of reports emerged alleging that he was guilty of committing acts of sexual harassment.

According to the Variety report, the complainant said he was approached by someone from Spacey’s team to provide massage therapy to the actor. The masseur said that after he reached the actor’s room, Spacey locked the door behind him. The man reported that at that time Spacey had said he was “having some pain or discomfort in his groin area” and mentioned he was coerced into touching the actor’s genitals twice during the massage.

The lawsuit says the man’s hand was forced “onto Spacey’s scrotum and testicles, which Plaintiff was forced by Spacey’s action to touch.” However, the man continued with the massage, but things took an uglier turn when “Spacey again grabbed Plaintiff’s hand, but this time forced Plaintiff’s hand to rub his penis, scrotum and testicles,” the suit states.

After the masseur refused to comply further, Spacey attempted to kiss him and offered him oral sex, according to the report. The actor now faces multiple charges of sexual battery, assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

