Kevin Spacey’s latest film earns only 126 dollars on opening day

Kevin Spacey’s latest film has not found many takers. Kevin Spacey’s latest film has not found many takers.

Disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey’s latest film Billionaire Boys Club has grossed a mere 126 dollars on its opening day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by James Cox, Billionaire Boys Club also stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Kevin Spacey, Emma Roberts and Jeremy Irvine. After sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin came out in light, the fate of the film was left in doubt. It was decided that the film would be released on video on demand and was also given a limited theatrical release.

In October last year, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin sexually harassed him when he was 14 and the star was 26. After that more people came forward to accuse Kevin. Following the allegations, Netflix removed Kevin from their political TV show House of Cards. He was also dismissed from Ridley Scott’s drama film All the Money in the World and Christopher Plummer was hired to replace him.

The distributor of Billionaire Boys Club, Vertical Entertainment said in a statement, “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film. In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

