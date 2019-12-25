Kevin Spacey is here with the creepiest Christmas wish, see video

Kevin Spacey in a still from his Christmas video. Kevin Spacey in a still from his Christmas video.

“You didn’t really think that I was gonna miss the opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, did you?” asks the controversial actor Kevin Spacey right at the beginning of his recently released Christmas video. And then, Spacey goes on to channel his House of Cards character Frank Underwood as he talks about 2019 in a whimsical fashion.

“It has been a pretty good year and I am grateful to have my health back,” Spacey says at one point and then talks about the upcoming US elections and states he wants to vote for someone who will bring more goodness with him/her.

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness,” Kevin Spacey concludes as dramatic music begins to play in the background.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was only 14.

Post Rapp’s allegations, at least 15 people came forward with similar stories of sexual harassment. Post the reports, Kevin Spacey was removed from the cast of House of Cards.

