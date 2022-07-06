Kevin Jonas on brother Nick Jonas embracing fatherhood: ‘He’s found so much joy in it’

Singer Kevin Jonas says he’s happy for younger brother Nick Jonas who welcomed his first child this year. Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra became proud parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

Talking about Nick embracing fatherhood, Kevin told ENews, “He’s really found so much joy in it. We’re just really happy for him.”

Kevin Jonas is the eldest of the four Jonas brothers, also including Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas. He is married to Danielle Jonas and they have two kids. Meanwhile, Joe, who is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, is expecting his second child. Joe and Sophie are already parents to 23-month-old daughter Willa.

Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in 2018. In a recent interview with Variety, Nick talked about being a first-time parent and the perspective that such a joy and responsibility brings.

He said, “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I am so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”