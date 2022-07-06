scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Kevin Jonas on brother Nick Jonas embracing fatherhood: ‘He’s found so much joy in it’

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra became proud parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 7:16:31 pm
nick kevin jonasNick Jonas became a father in January 2022. (Photo: Instagram/Jonas Brothers)

Singer Kevin Jonas says he’s happy for younger brother Nick Jonas who welcomed his first child this year. Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra became proud parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

Talking about Nick embracing fatherhood, Kevin told ENews, “He’s really found so much joy in it. We’re just really happy for him.”

Kevin Jonas is the eldest of the four Jonas brothers, also including Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas. He is married to Danielle Jonas and they have two kids. Meanwhile, Joe, who is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, is expecting his second child. Joe and Sophie are already parents to 23-month-old daughter Willa.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas felt ‘it was really important’ to share daughter Malti’s health concerns with the world

Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in 2018. In a recent interview with Variety, Nick talked about being a first-time parent and the perspective that such a joy and responsibility brings.

Best of Express Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
More Premium Stories >>

He said, “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I am so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RANBIR KAPOOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE
From proposing at airport to knocking on the door with balloons and wine, here are some remarkable, romantic Bollywood proposals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement