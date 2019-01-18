Kevin Hart to star in Monopoly movie

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to play the lead in upcoming Monopoly movie.

Inspired by the popular board game, the project from studios Lionsgate and Hasbro marks the reunion for Hart, with director Tim Story.

The duo previously collaborated on Ride Along.

Let’s gooooooooo timkstory ….We got work to do damn it!!!!! Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn’t accomplished anything yet. Let’s gooooooooo “HartBeat… https://t.co/l5a1FgpQ9Q — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 17, 2019

“Let’s go @timkstory .We got work to do damn it! Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn’t accomplished anything yet. Let’s gooooooooo,” Hart wrote on Twitter.

The actor is currently set to start shooting for the sequel to Jumanji.

The Jumanji sequel will also feature Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, as well as stars Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Danny Glover.