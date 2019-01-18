Kevin Hart to star in Monopoly movie

Toggle Menu
Inspired by the popular board game, the project from studios Lionsgate and Hasbro marks the reunion for Kevin Hart, with director Tim Story.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has been roped in to feature in a film based on the board game (Source: Instagram/kevinhart)

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to play the lead in upcoming Monopoly movie.

The duo previously collaborated on Ride Along.

“Let’s go @timkstory .We got work to do damn it! Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn’t accomplished anything yet. Let’s gooooooooo,” Hart wrote on Twitter.

The actor is currently set to start shooting for the sequel to Jumanji.

The Jumanji sequel will also feature Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, as well as stars Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Danny Glover.

