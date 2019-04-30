Kevin Hart teams up with Tracy Oliver for Extreme Job English remake

Actor Kevin Hart is set to collaborate with Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver on the English-language remake of Korean blockbuster Extreme Job.

Advertising

Korean powerhouse CJ Entertainment, which backed the original film, will team up with Universal Pictures for the new movie, reported Deadline.

Hart is expected to have a starring role in the comedy, which Oliver will script.

Extreme Job released earlier this year and became the highest grossing film in Korean box office history earning 127 million dollars, over 14 times its budget.

Advertising

The movie revolves around a team of narcotics detectives who go undercover in a fried chicken joint to stake out an organised crime gang. Things go awry when the detectives’ chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown restaurant into the hottest eatery in town.

This is the second collaboration between Hart, CJ Entertainment and Universal on an English-language remake of a Korean film. They are also developing female-driven dramedy Bye, Bye, Bye at the studio.

Amy Aniobi is attached to write the script which follows a group of adult friends who reunite 20 years after high school. It is based on the 2011 Korean hit Sunny.