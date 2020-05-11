Kevin Hart announces gender of new baby

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish tied the knot in 2016 and are parents to two-year-old son, Kenzo. (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram) Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish tied the knot in 2016 and are parents to two-year-old son, Kenzo. (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram)

Actor-comic Kevin Hart and wife, model Eniko Parrish have announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple, who announced the pregnancy in March, did the gender reveal on Mother’s Day (May 10) on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine.We love you @enikohart… And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl.Family of 6 WOW!” Hart, 40, wrote with a family photo with his wife showing off her baby bump.

Parrish, 35, also shared the same picture and captioned it: “OH BABY, it’s a little lady. This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy.”

“I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,” she added.

Hart and Parrish, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to two-year-old son, Kenzo. In 2017, Hart publicly admitted to having cheated on his wife while she was pregnant with their son.

The Jumanji star also shares two children with former wife, actor Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12.

