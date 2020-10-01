scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 01, 2020
MUST READ

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome second child

On Instagram, Kevin Hart's wife Eniko shared a photo with the text, "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 8:35:22 pm
kevin hart child, eniko hart childrenThis is the couple's second child. (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram)

Actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have welcomed a baby girl.

On Instagram, Eniko shared a photo with the text, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

She captioned the photo, “thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽 a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..💜 ✨Kaori Mai Hart✨ 9.29.20.”

This is the couple’s second child. They also have a son named Kenzo. Hart has two children from his previous marriage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Kevin Hart was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, the third film in the Jumani franchise, alongside Dwayne Johnson.

His next film is Paul Weitz’s Fatherhood. It is based on the memoir by Matthew Logelin called Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan, Hina Khan, Nora Fatehi, Celebrity photos of the day
10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 01: Latest News

Advertisement