Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome second child

This is the couple's second child. (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram)

Actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have welcomed a baby girl.

On Instagram, Eniko shared a photo with the text, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

She captioned the photo, “thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽 a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..💜 ✨Kaori Mai Hart✨ 9.29.20.”

This is the couple’s second child. They also have a son named Kenzo. Hart has two children from his previous marriage.

On the work front, Kevin Hart was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, the third film in the Jumani franchise, alongside Dwayne Johnson.

His next film is Paul Weitz’s Fatherhood. It is based on the memoir by Matthew Logelin called Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

