scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Kevin Feige wanted to kill all six Avengers, Russo Brothers recall shooting down his ‘aggressive’ idea

Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers Endgame marked the end of the road for Black Widow and Iron Man's characters.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 8:08:47 pm
Avengers: EndgameAvengers Endgame marked the culmination of The Infinity saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo made a startling revelation that Marvel president Kevin Feige wanted not two, but all six of the original Avengers dead in Avengers: Endgame. In a conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director duo said that they felt Kevin’s pitch of killing all the Avengers was way too aggressive. 

Joe said, “There were lots of rumours swirling about who was gonna die. Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking all the OGs off the board. We thought it was way too aggressive and that the audience wouldn’t be able to process it. And that, in fact, picking one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie might give you moments throughout the film where the action could stop and you could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative.”

The brothers also spoke about the pressure that came with killing two characters– Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in the movie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Anthony had said, “Part of the pressure [not to kill Tony Stark] came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script … and said to us, ‘Are you really going to kill Iron Man?'”

Also Read |When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: ‘Why does she need to do that? I’m willing to support my family’

Joe recalled, “He did. Yeah. And I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.’ We did it anyways.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Joe and Anthony Russo recently directed the Netflix film The Gray Man. A sequel has already been announced by Netflix.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 08:08:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Longboarding, the sport played by late skateboarder Anas Hajas...
Explained: Longboarding, the sport played by late skateboarder Anas Hajas...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Premium
The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained

The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement