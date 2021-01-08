Loki writer Michael Waldron roped in for Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie

News about the Star Wars movie started doing the rounds in late 2019.

Michael Waldron, the writer and executive producer behind Disney Plus’ much-anticipated Loki series, has come on board to pen Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie.

According to Deadline, Feige originated the project and is producing with Lucasfilm, headed by Kathleen Kennedy.

The news about the movie started doing the rounds in late 2019, but the studio has not yet announced any significant details about the project.

Michael Waldron was first recognised for his work as a producer on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and won an Emmy for writing an episode in season four of the animated show.

He is also writing Marvel’s sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Sam Raimi and is attached as creator on Starz’ upcoming wrestling drama Heels.