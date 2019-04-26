Kevin Feige on Avengers Endgame leak: It’s not cool

A couple of days ahead of its worldwide release, Avengers Endgame became the victim of notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. While fans expressed their anger and disappointment with the leak, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed his annoyance over the pirated copies of the movie.

Talking to The Associated Press at the Los Angeles premiere, Feige said, “I wasn’t pleased. It’s not cool. It’s not fun. But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, ‘Don’t watch it, don’t spoil it for anybody else.’”

Before the release of the film, the directors of the movie, Joe and Anthony Russo, also penned a letter to “the greatest fans in the world” and urged them not to give spoilers of the movie and ruin the experience for others.

“When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence. As always, good luck and happy viewing. #DontSpoilTheEndgame,” they wrote.

Avengers Endgame has released in India today. The film has broken the pre-sales record and is expected to set the cash registers ringing in the coming days. It already had a mammoth opening in China.

Disney revealed that Avengers: Endgame grossed about $107.2 million in China on Wednesday.

Avengers Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson and Josh Brolin among others.