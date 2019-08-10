Kevin Feige pitched Tony Stark’s death to Robert Downey Jr during Civil War

Avengers Endgame was a conclusion to not just the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was also the end of the road for a few major characters. Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself at the end of the movie so that he could snap Thanos and his forces out of existence and save the universe.

Advertising

While it was expected that there would be important casualties, few had anticipated something this big. The character was easily the most popular in the MCU, and his death has had a great impact on the emotionally invested fans.

As it turns out, Stark’s demise was planned as far back as 2015, during the production of Captain America: Civil War. During a Q&A with Empire, Feige revealed, “I remember pitching that to Robert Downey Jr. probably in December of 2015, I think. I pitched him the idea of the two-part finale for Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was a part of that leading into it. It took a little while, but eventually it came together.”

He added, “I think at first it doesn’t seem real that this journey will come to an end. But as it got closer to filming, it really was emotional for all of us, and particularly for him.”

Advertising

This proves the incredible amount of groundwork that was laid by Feige and the other creatives at MCU to make the climactic events in Endgame possible.

Feige also revealed that he and others wanted the death of Tony Stark to evoke the same emotion that was evoked after Wolverine’s death in Logan. Just like Downey Jr, Hugh Jackman starred in the role in several films of the X-Men universe. Feige said, “We saw Logan like the audience did, in a theatre having nothing to do with the making of that film and went, ‘oh my god, what an amazing ending for Hugh [Jackman] as this character. And there are only a handful of examples where an actor so associated with a character can go out perfectly. And Logan is the only one that jumps to mind right now, there are not that many of them. And that’s what we desperately wanted to give Robert, and that was what our focus w