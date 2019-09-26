Marvel President Kevin Feige is developing a new Star Wars movie with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

Advertising

Apparently, Feige is a big Star Wars fan and he is excited about developing the said project which will form a new chapter in the Star Wars world, very distinct from the one that we have already seen.

As of now, no details are available on the project since the makers are looking to close the Star Wars universe that began in 1977 with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Rise of Skywalker will release this December and therefore the makers want everyone to enjoy the last piece of the puzzle before they announce something huge.

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Until now, the Star War movies produced by Disney have minted a whopping 4.5 billion dollars worldwide. On the other hand, Feige has overseen four of the highest-grossing movies ever produced. In fact, this summer, Avengers: Endgame topped Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.