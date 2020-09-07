Kevin Feige: LGBTQ relationship in Eternals is an inherent part of the story

Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios has been making efforts to incorporate more diversity in its films after the success of Black Panther. (Photo: AP)

Kevin Feige says he hopes that inclusivity becomes a norm in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the LGBTQ relationship arc in Eternals. Feige-led Marvel Studios has been making efforts to incorporate more diversity in its films after the success of Black Panther, which featured a virtually all-black cast, and its first woman-fronted superhero movie Captain Marvel.

The producer said the LGBTQ story is an “inherent” part of Eternals, being directed by Chloe Zhao of The Rider fame. “(An LGBTQ relationship in the film) was always sort of inherent in the story and the makeup of the different types of Eternals,” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think it is extremely well done, and I look forward to that level of inclusion in our future movies being less of a topic,” he added. The story of Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Also Read | Chloe Zhao says Eternals is influenced by her childhood

The film will feature Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington. Eternals is scheduled to be released worldwide in February 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.