Toggle Menu
We want Keanu Reeves to join the MCU: Kevin Feigehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/kevin-feige-keanu-reeves-join-marvel-cinematic-universe-5790514/

We want Keanu Reeves to join the MCU: Kevin Feige

Marvel head Kevin Feige said though he cannot confirm when and if John Wick actor Keanu Reeves will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but his company was keen to collaborate with him.

keanu reeves kevin feige marvel
As per reports, Keanu Reeves might be a part of Marvel’s The Eternals. (Photo: Keanu Reeves/AP and Kevin Feige/Twitter)

Marvel honcho Kevin Feige has revealed the studio keeps in touch with Keanu Reeves and has often tried to get the actor on board one of their projects.

Feige’s comments come weeks after reports started doing the rounds that Reeves, 54, may be a part of The Eternals, which Marvel Studios hopes to begin producing in the coming months.

The studio head said though he could not say when and if the John Wick star will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the company is keen to collaborate with him.

Asked whether he had ever considered casting Reeves in the MCU, Feige told Comicbook.com that Marvel tries to “talk to him for almost every film we make.”

Advertising

“I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” the producer added.

Over the years, the low-profile Reeves has kept resurfacing as a viral Internet sensation. His latest “John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum” was a hit and his self-satirising cameo in “Always Be My Maybe” is billed as one of the most entertaining moments in Netflix’s rom-com.

He also lent his voice to Toy Story 4, which is slated to be released on Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kingsman prequel titled The King’s Man
2 Rosamund Pike to lead Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Wheel of Time
3 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau picks next project after Game of Thrones