Marvel boss Kevin Feige calls India ‘one of the greatest movie-making countries in the world’, reacts to Spider-Man’s ‘ginormous’ performance

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is well aware of the fandom that the MCU has in India. While Indian fans have been loving Marvel movies since Iron Man, the box office collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were proof that the Indian audience had fully embraced the Marvel universe. The recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home has further enhanced Marvel’s popularity in India and Feige is excited to have the Indian fans onboard.

“India is one of the greatest movie-going countries and movie-making countries in the world. So to make something that… that ginormous audience response to is pretty amazing,” he said in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla. Spider-Man co-producer Amy Pascal added that “Spider-Man has always been really popular in India.”

Spider-Nan: No Way Home released in India on December 16 and has collected Rs 148.07 crore at the box office so far, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, among others, the third installment of the current Spider-Man series had fans going gaga over the appearance of actors who have previously played the superhero.

The film changed Marvel’s fortunes in a year where it has had a few misses, with films like Black Widow and Eternals and shows like Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.