scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Kevin Feige sends Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah a supportive email after film’s shock cancellation: ‘Thinking about you both’

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah received messages of support from Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright and James Gunn following the unexpected cancellation of their film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 8:14:16 pm
batgirl movieAdil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have worked with both Marvel and DC. (Photos: Adil El Arbi/Instagram, AP)

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah received supportive messages from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and filmmakers Edgar Wright and James Gunn after their upcoming film Batgirl was canned by Warner Bros in a move that sent shockwaves through the industry. Batgirl, a $90 million superhero spinoff that would’ve also featured Michael Keaton’s Batman, was designed as an HBO Max exclusive.

Adil & Bilall recently collaborated with Marvel on the Disney Plus show Ms Marvel. Adil, who learned about Batgirl’s cancellation during his wedding, reposted the email he and Bilall received from Feige. It read: “My friends, I had to reach and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about ‘Batgirl.’ Very proud of you guys are all the amazing work you do and particularly ‘Ms. Marvel’ of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

Screenshots of Adil El Arbi’s Instagram Stories.
Also read |Batgirl directors shocked after the movie is shelved: ‘We wish fans had the opportunity to embrace the final film’

Adil El Arbi also gave a shout-out to Edgar Wright and James Gunn, and thanked them for their ‘kind words and experience’ which have helped them through ‘this difficult time’. Wright famously dropped out of Marvel’s Ant-Man weeks before filming after developing the project for over half-a-decade. Gunn, like Adil & Bilall, has worked on both Marvel and DC projects. The filmmaking duo is best known in Hollywood for directing the biggest film of 2020, Bad Boys for Life.

Warner Bros also axed the Max exclusive title Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a sequel to the 2020 animated reboot of the Scooby Doo franchise. The film’s co-writer, Paul Dini, wrote in a tweet that he couldn’t understand the business strategy behind the film’s cancellation, especially since it was “95% finished” and had played well with test audiences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...

WB said that the films didn’t align with the studio’s content strategy going forward, and that they will not release a movie unless they ‘believe in it’. The studio said in an earlier statement that Batgirl’s cancellation isn’t a reflection on Adil & Bilall, or star Leslie Grace’s talents and contributions.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:14:16 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement