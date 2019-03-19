Kevin Feige: Avengers Endgame will focus on original Avengers

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed that upcoming mega-superhero cinematic event Avengers: Endgame will have the original Avengers as its focus. This is understandable as with a few exceptions like Rocket, Ant-Man and Okoye, it was only the newer superheroes who perished in Thanos’ Decimation.

Now, many have said that the ‘dead’ superheroes are dead only for the time being and their still-alive comrades will work to bring them back and to deliver retribution to Thanos. This is perhaps why they will be at the centre stage.

Feige told Empire Magazine, “People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way.”

This might also be to give the old guard a perfect send-off. Actors like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have all but confirmed that they are ending their contract with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after nearly a decade of association.

Feige has also given an official name to the Thanos storyline that began with Infinity Stones and Thanos’ hunger to acquire them all and then end half of all life in the universe (which he did). He called it the Infinity Saga.

This is important not just because we now have a clear division of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will doubtless go on after the Mad Titan is dispensed with.

Now we also know the next part of the MCU (with presumably newer Avengers like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and so on) will tell a new mega story in the Infinity Saga.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.