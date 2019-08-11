Kevin Feige reveals the Avengers Endgame scene that makes him cry every time

Avengers: Endgame released earlier this year and shattered nearly every box office record in existence. The grand Marvel Cinematic Universe conclusion also received highly positive critical reviews.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that one scene in the movie that makes him emotional every time.

Endgame had a lot of emotional payoffs for fans who have been with the MCU right from 2008’s Iron Man. But for Feige, the most tear-inducing scene is the portals sequence, when the “dead” Avengers who had been snapped away by Thanos in Infinity War come back to assist Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Thor and to kill Thanos for good.

Feige told Empire magazine in a Q&A, “Almost every version, starting with the green screen, just actors running down a green ramp version, got me. Every time. More so than any of the deaths. At some point I know they’re not dead, the actors aren’t dead, it’s not real. That moment of them all returning, with me it goes even deeper because it’s, ‘Holy Toledo, we’ve introduced all these actors, we’ve made movies of all these characters.’ So that got me a number of times.”

Avengers: Endgame had released on April 26.