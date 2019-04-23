Toggle Menu
Whenever Robert Downey Jr is on set, we feel like Avengers: Kevin Feige

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a fan event in Seoul, South Korea, Marvel president Kevin Feige shared how the MCU family bonded, courtesy Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Kevin Feige kicked off the MCU with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man in 2008. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Disney)

Avengers: Endgame’s fan event in Seoul, South Korea left fans asking for more from their favourite superheroes. The glittering event was attended by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Marvel president Kevin Feige.

While the team was full of gratitude towards the audience for trusting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its 21 films so far, they said they cannot wait to present the 22nd movie in the gigantic franchise – Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige was asked whether there were any special moments during the filming of Avengers: Endgame. He said, “There were some moments in Endgame where we were all together led by this man Robert Downey Jr, who is the leader of the team and has been the leader for 10 years. Whenever he is on set, we feel like Avengers.”

Kevin Feige, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner at the Avengers: Endgame fan event in South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Disney)

RDJ, on his part, left fans emotional as he thanked them for holding onto the Marvel films for over a decade.

Avengers: Endgame is set to release in India on April 26.

