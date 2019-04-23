Whenever Robert Downey Jr is on set, we feel like Avengers: Kevin Feige

Avengers: Endgame’s fan event in Seoul, South Korea left fans asking for more from their favourite superheroes. The glittering event was attended by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Marvel president Kevin Feige.

Advertising

While the team was full of gratitude towards the audience for trusting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its 21 films so far, they said they cannot wait to present the 22nd movie in the gigantic franchise – Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige was asked whether there were any special moments during the filming of Avengers: Endgame. He said, “There were some moments in Endgame where we were all together led by this man Robert Downey Jr, who is the leader of the team and has been the leader for 10 years. Whenever he is on set, we feel like Avengers.”

Also read: Robert Downey Jr left fans teary eyed at Avengers Endgame event in Seoul

Advertising

RDJ, on his part, left fans emotional as he thanked them for holding onto the Marvel films for over a decade.

Also read: Bring tissues before watching Avengers Endgame: Kevin Feige

Avengers: Endgame is set to release in India on April 26.