Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ten-year journey is like a dream: Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the brain behind the 11 years of The Infinity Saga timeline comprising of 22 films that is set to culminate with Avengers: Endgame. As his cinematic juggernaut hits global theaters, Kevin has all the reasons to sit back and let his audience join the surviving Avengers, as they take down Thanos.

During an exclusive media interaction recently, Kevin got chatty about his game plan, and why he liked being called MCU’s real-life Tony Stark.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. You mentioned during Avengers: Infinity War that the biggest challenge was getting everybody’s schedules to work. How was it in Avengers: Endgame which is an even bigger movie?

Well, it was the same challenge because we shot the films together. But really, it was designing a movie that would satisfy millions of fans, dozens of cast members and hundreds of crew members. That this 10-year journey, which is a big part of our and moviegoers lives, would deliver in a satisfying and surprising way. So that has been the challenge. It has not been proven as to whether we have achieved it because the movie is not out. But soon, we will find out!

Q. You started the journey a decade ago. Now, after 22 films, how do you look back at it? Is there anything that you would want to go back and change about MCU?

It still seems like a dream. We have to pinch ourselves. It really is remarkable from Iron Man, an independently financed film, a character that nobody knew around the world, even Marvel fans hardly knew who he was, to being on the verge of releasing our biggest movie yet and the entire world anticipating it. I don’t think I would do anything again.

Q. You are like the real-life Tony Stark of MCU! But, if you have to see the character graph of all the superheroes, who do you think had the most striking one? Like we saw how from a self-centred man, Iron Man became a mentor to Spider-Man.

First of all, it is a great question! I have never heard it asked like that. It is impossible to pick a single one because we love them all. But Iron Man is amazing. Thor, you look at what Chris Hemsworth has done from the first Thor film, all the way to Ragnarok. His role in Infinity War, and what you are all about to see in Endgame is really amazing. (Chris) Evans, taking on Captain America when most of the world thought, why would I care about Captain America? And my answer was because you are going to care about this man named Steve Rogers. And that is what Chris Evans was able to do. What Scarlett (Johansson) has done across the films with Black Widow has been amazing. And even some of our newer cast members like Brie (Larson) and Chadwick (Boseman).

I think the graph of Carol Danvers might be the best because I read something very interesting, which said Tony Stark had to overcome a character flaw within himself to find redemption and see the world. Carol Danvers was always a hero. She just had to get that strength to push aside the world that was stopping her from becoming the hero that she always was.

Q. We are in the Endgame now, but the team that put it together, first collaborated on Captain America: Winter Soldier. Now when you look back, do you think you were lucky to get all these people?

Yes, I do, but part of what was really exciting about Joe and Anthony Russo was I really believed they had the potential to make great movies. I was looking for filmmakers who have the talent and stamina. The strength to make a lot of movies for us. And it was in Winter Soldier and then the first year we spent developing Civil War that convinced us to offer them these two Avengers movies. So we offered them Avengers Infinity War and Endgame before they started filming Civil War.

Q. You have a very interesting fleet of directors in the MCU with strong, individualistic voice in terms of filmmaking. So is there a clash? Or have they exceeded your expectations?

It has exceeded my expectations. I am not that delusional, to have envisioned it being this big. Trinh, I, Joe, Anthony and our team have watched Avengers: Endgame so many times. It is the first film we have made that no matter when we were screening it, someone in the room gets emotional. So it’s quite overwhelming. I hope the world feels the same way. But those of us who have lived with it for every day for 10 years, it is extremely emotional.

We always say that we are not looking for people who have made these kind of giant movies before. We are looking for people who we believe can make them and can take them to unique places. So, we have a ship, the engineers and crew members are great. And the ship stays afloat. We just want a Captain to guide us to a new port. And even if he or she has never captained a ship, that is okay because we haven’t crashed yet. Because you know, we pretty much have an amazing team. But we want to head into new waters. Oh, boat metaphors are hard for me. I never go sailing! (laughs)

Q. What will you miss about the MCU?

That’ll be a spoiler too. I can’t say that!

Q. Anything you would like to tell fans before they watch Avengers: Endgame?

I am so excited. I am so appreciative. And by the way, all of this talk of our dreams coming true or our expectations being exceeded is only because of those fans.