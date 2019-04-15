Bring tissues before watching Avengers Endgame: Kevin Feige

The makers of Avengers: Endgame have left no stone unturned to ensure nothing is revealed about the film before its big release next week. At a media interaction in Seoul, South Korea on Monday, director Anthony Russo and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige advised fans on how to prepare themselves before watching the superhero saga.

Kevin Feige said, “Well, I think bring tissues. And bring your enthusiasm and love for these characters and cast because the actors have worked so hard for so long. We shot this movie for almost two years with Infinity War at the same time. I think just go into a theater full of fans and other people. And I hope you enjoy the movie.”

The Russo brothers, who began their directorial journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Winter Soldier, gave some more tips to fans, hinting how the film will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, so much so that taking a popcorn break would be difficult.

Anthony Russo said, “Like Kevin said, this movie is intended to be the culmination of the 22 movie run. There are a lot of wonderful stories that we are wrapping up with this movie. This movie is very substantial with a running time of three hours and one minute. So one thing you can do to prepare for this movie is to not eat or drink anything for maybe a couple of hours before theater. I would also say bring a snack with you to stay in the theater for a couple of hours.”

Avengers: Endgame will hit Indian screens on April 26.