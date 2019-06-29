Toggle Menu
Kevin Bacon to star in Spotify comedy podcast

The story of Kevin Bacon's Spotify podcast follows Randy Beslow, 30 years after the release of Footloose, Bacon's first starring role. Beslow has spent all that time lamenting his loss of the part of Ren to the actor and blaming him for how his life turned out.

Kevin Bacon spotify podcast
Kevin Bacon will portray an aggrandised version of himself in the podcast. (Photo: Kevin Bacon/Instagram)

Kevin Bacon is set to star in Spotify comedy podcast I’m Gonna Be Kevin Bacon where the actor will portray an aggrandised version of himself.

The 12-episode show, created by Dan Abramson, will be produced by comedy production banner Funny or Die, the streaming service said in a statement.

The story follows Randy Beslow, 30 years after the release of Footloose, Bacon’s first starring role. Beslow has spent all that time lamenting his loss of the part of Ren to the actor and blaming him for how his life turned out.

After hitting rock bottom, Beslow snaps and embarks on a mission to hunt down Bacon and exact revenge.

The series is expected to feature both fictional characters and other actors playing versions of themselves.

