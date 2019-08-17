Kerry Washington, Sterling K Brown teaming up for Shadow Force

Kerry Washington and Sterling K Brown will topline the action drama feature Shadow Force.

Advertising

The film is described as a “fresh take on Mr And Mrs Smith” and will be produced by the two actors, reported Deadline.

The script has been penned by Leon Chills, who has also written the upcoming comedy Heaven Hath No Fury.

Washington, best known for Scandal, Confirmation and Django Unchained, will produce through her banner Simpson Street with Pilar Savone.

Advertising

Brown, the star of shows such as The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and This Is Us, will producer via his production house Indian Meadows Productions along with Danielle Reardon.

Washington is currently filming the Lynn Shelton-directed limited series Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu.

Brown will next feature in the films — Waves and The Rhythm Section, the latter with Blake Lively and Jude Law.