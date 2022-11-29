scorecardresearch
Kerala theatre owners not to screen James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water

Avatar: The Way of the Water may not release in as many as 400 theatres in Kerala should the conflict over the profit-sharing terms remain unresolved by the time of the film's release on December 16.

avatar 2Avatar 2 releases this December.

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) on Tuesday announced its decision to not release Hollywood’s most-awaited movie Avatar: The Way of the Water. The decision comes in the wake of the disagreement between the FEUOK and the makers over the profit-sharing terms. The primary body of Malayalam cinema termed the new conditions of the makers of the Hollywood blockbuster as “unusual.”

“It is not being banned here. We cannot accept their terms and conditions. They are demanding unusual pay from single-screen theatres in Kerala. That we cannot accept. We are not going to ban any films. But, we are not going to release Avatar 2 in Kerala. We are expecting negotiations from their side,” said K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK, told indianexpress.com.

According to reports, Avatar 2 distributors are asking for a 60% share of revenue in the first week of release in Kerala. And the theatre owners are not willing to go beyond the regular 55% share of the revenue.

The decision will affect Avatar: The Way of the Water’s release on about 400-odd screens across Kerala. It remains to be seen how the Hollywood filmmakers would react to the ultimatum by the state’s theatre owners association.

Filmmaker James Cameron’s magnum opus is expected to take a huge opening in India, when it arrives in cinemas on December 16 this year. It’s the second instalment in the Avatar franchise, which began in 2009. Made at a budget of a whopping $400 million, the film is expected to provide the audience with a never-seen-before, immersive experience.

